EPS targets Sengottaiyan

Chennai, Apr 18:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on former party leader K.A. Sengottaiyan during an election campaign in Erode district, accusing him of preventing the growth of other leaders within the party.

Addressing supporters, Palaniswami alleged that Sengottaiyan acted as an internal obstacle in the AIADMK, claiming he “did not allow anyone to grow” and weakened the party’s structure through his actions.

He further accused Sengottaiyan of siding with rivals during critical phases after the demise of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, and even described him as a “DMK sympathiser.”

The AIADMK leader also criticised Sengottaiyan’s conduct within the party, stating that his influence in Erode district discouraged emerging leaders and led to key figures leaving the organisation.

He added that Sengottaiyan’s approach had cost him political credibility and support among cadres.