BJP trying to destroy India’s diversity: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to erode India’s diversity, intensifying the war of words ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting, Stalin alleged that the BJP is pursuing policies that threaten the country’s pluralistic identity by promoting a uniform cultural and linguistic framework. He said India’s strength lies in its diversity and warned that any attempt to impose uniformity would weaken the nation’s foundational principles.

The Chief Minister criticised what he described as the Centre’s inclination towards a “one nation” approach, arguing that such a model disregards the unique identities of states. He reiterated that Tamil Nadu would firmly oppose any move that undermines federalism or state autonomy.

Stalin’s remarks come amid the continuing debate over delimitation, an issue that has triggered strong reactions across southern states.

He has consistently maintained that the exercise, if carried out based solely on population, would disproportionately affect states like Tamil Nadu that have effectively implemented population control measures.

Further, Stalin accused the BJP of engaging in divisive politics, alleging that it seeks to create differences among people along religious and cultural lines. He asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government remains committed to safeguarding secular values and maintaining social harmony in the state.