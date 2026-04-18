Gold prices rise in Chennai ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Chennai, Apr 18:

Gold prices in Chennai witnessed an upward trend today continuing the recent volatility in the bullion market ahead of the festive season. Market analysts attribute the rise to increased demand and global uncertainties influencing domestic rates.

As per the latest available trends, 22-carat gold in Chennai is hovering around ₹14,100–₹14,300 per gram, while 24-carat gold is priced approximately between ₹15,400 and ₹15,600 per gram, reflecting a steady increase over the past few days.

The surge comes just ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, a period traditionally associated with high gold purchases, prompting jewellers to roll out offers and rate-lock schemes to attract buyers.

Traders in Chennai note that daily fluctuations are likely to continue in the coming days due to shifting global cues and local demand patterns.

Buyers have been advised to track prices closely and make informed purchases, especially during the festive window when rates tend to be more volatile.