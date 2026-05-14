Rs 1,000 credited under Pudhumaipen, Tamil Pudhalvan schemes

Chennai, May 14:

The monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 provided under the Pudhumaipen Scheme and Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme will continue under the present Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, bringing relief to students across the state.

The schemes, introduced during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, aim to support students from government schools who are pursuing higher education. Under these initiatives, eligible students receive ₹1,000 per month as financial assistance to help them continue their studies.

Following the change in government, concerns had arisen among students and parents over whether key welfare schemes launched by the previous administration would be continued. The issue was raised during the recent Assembly session, where Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the government to ensure that such student-focused schemes are not discontinued.

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Vijay assured the House that welfare schemes benefiting the public would continue irrespective of which government had introduced them. He emphasized that the administration remains committed to supporting students and safeguarding their educational opportunities.

In line with this assurance, the government has now credited the ₹1,000 monthly assistance into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries, confirming the continuation of both the Pudhumaipen and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of students across Tamil Nadu, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, by easing financial burdens and encouraging them to pursue higher education without interruption.