Magalir Urimai Thogai to be credited soon: Vijay

Chennai, May 14:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured that the financial assistance under the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will be credited to beneficiaries shortly, addressing concerns over delays in disbursement.

The scheme, aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections, provides monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries across the state. It was one of the key welfare initiatives introduced by the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and continues to remain significant for household support and women’s empowerment.

Responding to queries regarding the delay in crediting the May installment, the Chief Minister clarified that the process is underway and that funds will be deposited soon into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. He reassured that there is no plan to discontinue the scheme and that the government remains committed to its implementation.

Officials indicated that administrative procedures and verification processes are being streamlined to ensure that the assistance reaches all eligible women without discrepancies. Beneficiaries have been urged to ensure that their bank and identification details are updated to avoid delays.

The assurance comes amid broader welfare measures undertaken by the government since assuming office, with a focus on financial support, public welfare, and social security initiatives.