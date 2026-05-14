AIADMK rift deepens 

The internal rift within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has intensified, with party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) expected to meet the Tamil Nadu Governor amid rapidly evolving political developments.

The crisis escalated after EPS removed several senior leaders, including C V Shanmugam, from their party posts. The disciplinary action followed a dramatic trust vote in the Assembly, where a section of AIADMK MLAs defied the party leadership and backed the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

In a sharp response, C.V. Shanmugam launched a strong counterattack against EPS, levelling serious allegations against the party leadership. He accused EPS of sidelining senior leaders, making unilateral decisions, and weakening the organisational structure of the party.

The confrontation between the EPS camp and the rebel faction has since escalated, with both sides trading charges of anti-party activities. While EPS has defended his actions as necessary to maintain discipline and order within the party, dissenting leaders argue that the leadership has failed to preserve unity and internal democracy.

Further intensifying the political row, EPS alleged that the rebel MLAs were influenced by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), suggesting that inducements may have played a role in their support during the trust vote.

These developments underscore a deepening split within the AIADMK, with factions now openly challenging each other.

The ongoing power struggle marks a critical phase for the party, raising serious questions about its cohesion, leadership stability, and future political direction in Tamil Nadu.