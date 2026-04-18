Bomb Threat at Khushboo’s Chennai residence

Chennai, Apr 18:

A bomb threat was reported at the residence of actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar in Chennai, triggering a swift response from the police and bomb disposal authorities.

According to reports, the threat was communicated through an email sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) control room. Acting immediately, police teams along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to her residence and conducted a thorough search using sniffer dogs and specialised equipment.

After an extensive inspection, officials confirmed that no explosives or suspicious materials were found, and the threat was declared a hoax. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.