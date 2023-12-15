Contempt sentence for IPS Officer in Dhoni case

In a recent development, the Madras High Court delivered a significant verdict, sentencing IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days of imprisonment in a contempt case filed by former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The contempt case stems from Dhoni’s plea to the court, urging action against Sampath Kumar for alleged contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and High Court. The cricketer has also filed a defamation suit, seeking Rs.100 crore in damages from the IPS officer.

The roots of this legal saga trace back to the year 2014 when Sampath Kumar named Dhoni in connection with an IPL betting scam. The controversy has since taken unexpected turns, culminating in this recent contempt sentence.

The division bench, comprising Justice SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan, not only handed down the 15-day imprisonment but also introduced a unique twist by suspending the sentence for 30 days. This suspension allows Sampath Kumar the opportunity to file an appeal.