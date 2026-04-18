Tight security in Coimbatore as Modi arrives for campaigning today

Coimbatore, Apr 18:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in Coimbatore today, stepping up efforts for the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.

In Coimbatore district, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting in nine out of the 10 Assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Vanathi Srinivasan as its lone candidate in the Coimbatore North constituency.

Meanwhile, Union Minister L. Murugan is contesting from Avinashi in neighbouring Tiruppur district, parts of which fall under the Annur region of Coimbatore.

Overall, Modi is expected to campaign in support of candidates across 11 constituencies in and around the region.

A major public meeting has been scheduled at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex along Avinashi Road. The venue is a prominent location for large-scale political and public events in the city.