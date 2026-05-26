Ram Charan will win a national award for Peddi: Shiva Rajkumar 

With anticipation building for Peddi, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has expressed strong confidence in Ram Charan’s performance, stating that the actor could win a National Award for his role in the film.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural action drama presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner. The film, which has already generated buzz with its songs and trailer, is set for a worldwide release on June 4.

Speaking about the project, Shiva Rajkumar said he was immediately drawn to the film’s powerful story and his character, Gournaidu. Describing the role as one with strong purpose and emotional depth, he highlighted the unique bond between his character and Ram Charan’s Peddi. “It is somewhat like a coach’s role. The emotional connection between them will resonate strongly with audiences,” he said.

Praising Ram Charan’s dedication, Shiva Rajkumar noted that the actor underwent a remarkable physical transformation and devoted nearly two years to the role. “He completely immersed himself in the character and performed with absolute honesty,” he added, calling the performance “outstanding.”

He also lauded the film’s technical team, particularly cinematographer Rathnavelu, whose visuals, he said, would mesmerize audiences. The film features multiple sports woven into the narrative, adding to its scale and appeal.

On the much-talked-about climax, Shiva Rajkumar hinted at a surprising and impactful ending, urging audiences to experience it in theatres. He also praised producer Satish for backing the film with high production values and described the working environment on set as “like a family.”

Apart from Peddi, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he is currently working on Gummadi Narsayya and Jailer 2, and expressed interest in taking up more Telugu projects if compelling scripts come his way.