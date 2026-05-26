TN eases rules: 5 shows a day for new Tamil film releases

In a significant boost to the film industry, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved a new directive allowing theatres to screen five shows a day for newly released Tamil films.

The decision follows a meeting held on May 16 between the Chief Minister and representatives of the Tamil film industry, where key concerns regarding revenue, theatrical sustainability and audience demand were discussed.

Under the existing Tamil Cinema (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were permitted to run four regular shows, with an additional “special show” allowed only during festival or government holidays. Permissions for such extra screenings were earlier granted by district authorities—District Collectors or Police Inspectors outside Chennai, and the Commissioner of Police within the city.

With the new directive, a newly released Tamil film can now have five scheduled shows per day for the first seven days from its release. In addition, theatres are permitted to conduct five shows on weekends, festival days and government holidays. Importantly, the order also allows theatres to schedule these additional shows without seeking prior permission from concerned authorities, giving exhibitors greater operational flexibility.

Industry stakeholders believe the move will help maximise box office collections during the crucial opening week, reduce dependence on special permissions, and better cater to audience demand for major releases.