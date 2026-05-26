Karthi – Kalyan Shankar film’s shoot progressing at brisk pace, say makers

Greeting actor Karthi on his birthday, the makers of the actor’s eagerly awaited next film, being directed by Kalyan Shankar, have now disclosed that shooting for the film was progressing at a brisk pace.

One of south cinema’s most loved and versatile stars Karthi has teamed up with well known production house Sithara Entertainments, headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, for an exciting bilingual Tamil-Telugu film.

eThe film, which is being directed by talented director Kalyan Shankar, has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film, tentatively titled #Karthi30, was launched with a grand pooja ceremony recently.

On the occasion of actor Karthi’s birthday on Monday, Sithara Entertainments took to its X timeline to wish the actor a happy birthday. It also announced that shooting for their film was progressing at a brisk pace.

It wrote, “Wishing the ever-energetic and lovable @Karthi_Offl a very happy birthday. Excited to bring him to audiences in a brand new entertainer you never saw coming. #Karthi30 shoot is progressing in full swing. Title & amp; First Look coming soon.#HappyBirthdayKarthi.”

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Sources close to the unit of the film say the team is currently filming key sequences.

After ‘Vaathi’, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ and ‘Viswanath & Sons’, Sithara Entertainments is back with yet another exciting blockbuster collaboration. The project is already generating tremendous excitement within industry circles and audiences alike.

What makes this collaboration even more exciting is the curiosity around how Karthi’s intense yet lovable on screen persona and Kalyan Shankar’s energetic storytelling style are going to come together to create something fresh and special for audiences.

The team is said to be crafting a film with a unique world, entertaining characters and a highly engaging narrative that will appeal to all sections of movie lovers.

The makers are planning to reveal the film’s first look soon.

With a strong combination, successful production house, promising director and a hugely popular star coming together, the project has already emerged as one of the most anticipated films in production currently.