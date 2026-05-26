Huge honour for Mammootty 

The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala has now presented Malayalam superstar Mammootty a Honorary D. Litt. in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to his X timeline to express his gratitude for the honour, Mammootty wrote, “Humbled to have received the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala.”

He went on to add, “My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey.”

Mammootty was presented the honour by Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his contribution to Indian cinema.

