DMK feared SIR as it exposed ghost vote bank in Tamil Nadu: EPS slams MK Stalin

Omalur, Apr 18:

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of relying on “bogus voter rolls” to secure electoral victories, alleging that recent revisions had exposed a “fraudulent vote bank”.

Addressing a rally at Omalur in Salem district while campaigning for AIADMK candidate R Mani, Palaniswami claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls led to the removal of large numbers of ineligible voters. He alleged that between 10,000 and 15,000 such votes had been deleted across constituencies, and nearly one lakh in Kolathur alone.

“Stalin opposed the Special Intensive Revision because the dead were voting for him. Across constituencies, 10,000 to 15,000 bogus votes have been removed. In Kolathur alone, nearly one lakh votes were deleted. That was his real vote bank. Now that pipeline has been shut,” Palaniswami said, asserting that the clean-up had improved electoral transparency and would benefit the AIADMK in the constituency.