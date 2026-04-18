Delimitation, Women’s Bill defeated in LS, south voice heard, Democracy prevailed : Stalin

Chennai, Apr 18:

Hailing the defeat of theConstitutional Amendment Bill for Women reservation and Delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said the southern states stood united, made its voice heard and democracy has prevailed.

In yet another post on X, he said delimitation is about representation about who gets a voice in India’s democracy and that it should strengthen the Union and not weaken its balance.

Guided by the principles of social reformer Periyar, inspired by DMK stalwart C N Annadurai (Anna) and strengthened by the guidance of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu has always stood for justice, dignity, and federalism and that TN fought and won.

Thanking all the opposition parties who stood united in defeating the passage of the Bill as the BJP government at the Centre lacked two-thirds majority as mandated for passage of any Constitutional Amendment in the Lok Sabha, Stalin reiterated his assertion that the DMK never opposed delimitation, but was asked was fairness, for a process that was consulted, thought through, and agreed upon through consensus.

It should be not be the one pushed through for political gains, he added.