Vijay to visit Delhi tomorrow, to meet Modi, Amit Shah during his stay

Chennai, May 26:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit New Delhi on Wednesday for the first time since assuming office, and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the trip, sources said.

According to sources, Vijay will leave from Chennai tomorrow morning, with senior state officials, including the Home Secretary, overseeing arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the national capital.

Sources further said arrangements have been made for Vijay to hold discussions with PM Modi in Delhi. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is also likely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the visit.

During the Delhi tour, Vijay is also scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar installed by the Tamil Nadu government at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The visit comes weeks after Vijay assumed office as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister following a massive electoral victory by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

On May 10, Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a major political shift in the state and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in state politics.

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats and later securing support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML to form the government.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government announced the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the newly formed cabinet. Chief Minister Vijay retained several crucial departments, including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Women Welfare and Special Programme.