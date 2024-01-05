Transports Workers stir: CM convenes urgent meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking steps to address the impending strike by transport corporation workers, chairing a meeting with Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and the department’s secretary.

The workers have steadfastly announced their intention to proceed with the strike on January 9, and the Chief Minister’s intervention is seen as a crucial attempt to find a resolution before the situation escalates.

The meeting has been called following the workers’ refusal to comply with the transport department’s directive instructing them to return to work. The looming strike has raised concerns, particularly as it coincides with the Pongal season, a time when there is peak demand for transportation among native-goers.

The transport corporation workers declared an indefinite strike after three rounds of talks failed to address their key demands. These demands include a 15th wage revision agreement, financial support to state-run transport corporations, and the filling of vacant posts within the department.

The Chief Minister’s engagement in the matter highlights the urgency and significance of finding a resolution to avert the transport strike. The potential impact on public transportation during the festive season adds pressure on the government to address the workers’ concerns promptly.

The workers’ decision to proceed with the strike underscores the severity of their grievances and the inability to reach a consensus through previous negotiations. As discussions unfold in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the hope is to find a middle ground that addresses the workers’ demands while ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services during the festive period.

The outcome of this meeting holds significance not only for the transport corporation workers but also for the general public relying on these services.

As Tamil Nadu awaits the resolution of this critical issue, the collaborative efforts between the government and the transport workers will determine the course of action leading up to the planned strike on January 9.