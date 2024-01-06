RJ Balaji’s next to release 25 Jan

RJ Balaji would be headlining an upcoming Tamil film titled Singapore Saloon. The film was scheduled for a release in the last year. However, it got postponed, and it has now been learned that the film will hit the theatres on January 25. The makers announced the same on their social media handles. The film is directed by Gokul, who previously made films like Kaashmora, and Rowthiram. Singapore Saloon is backed by Vels Film International, the banner that produced RJ Balaji’s LKG and Mookuthi Amman. Besides Balaji, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Lal, Robo Shankar, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Kishen Das, among others.