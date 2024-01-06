Tesla recalls 1.6 mn cars in China

Friday. The recall in China was to fix issues with Tesla’s driver-assistance features that could increase the risk of crashes, reports the Wall Street Journal. The automaker had recalled two million cars in the US last year due to the same issue. An over-the-air software update will roll out to the affected vehicles, the report mentioned. Meanwhile, Tesla has lowered the range estimates across several Model Y, S, and X vehicles in the US. Tesla’s online configurator now displays an estimated range of 285 miles for the Model Y’s Performance trim down 18 miles from its previous 303-mile estimate, reports Electrek.