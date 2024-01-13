Revanth Reddy Set to Join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, presently in the national capital, is expected to participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to kick off in Manipur on January 14.

Official sources suggest that Reddy may have a meeting with AICC leader Sonia Gandhi during his stay in Delhi today.

On Sunday morning, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to depart for Manipur, where he will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its inaugural day. Following his participation, he will return to Delhi and subsequently head to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, as per sources.

In addition to his political engagements, Reddy is anticipated to address the issue of nominations for two MLC seats left vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy, who were elected to the legislative assembly last month.