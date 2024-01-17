South Africa names uncapped Neil Brand as Test skipper

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named uncapped batter Neil Brand as the skipper for the upcoming red-ball series against New Zealand while also adding seven more uncapped players, including opener Edward Moore to their squad for the red-ball tour next month. The 30-year-old opener is the eighth uncapped player in the 15-member Proteas Test squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand. Moore is a known name in the domestic circuit, having aggregated 7743 runs in 117 first-class matches for Western Province. He’s been in scorching form this season, scoring 414 runs at 51.75 in the Division 1 CSA 4-Day Series. Meanwhile, in another intriguing move, uncapped Neil Brand was picked to lead the Proteas in the red-ball series against New Zealand. The left-handed batter will become the first player since former Kiwi cricketer Lee Germon in 1995 to lead an international men’s team on his Test debut. Keegan Petersen, Zubayr Hamza and David Bedingham are the only players in the squad, who were also a part of the Cape Town Test against India. A total of eight uncapped players have been named in the squad with Duanne Olivier being the most experienced. SA will play a warm-up match against the New Zealand XI from January 29 to 31 before taking on the Kiwis in the first Test on February 4 on Mount Maunganui. South Africa squad: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Edward Moore, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Khaya Zondo.