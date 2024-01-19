Srirangam, Rameshwaram gear up to welcome Modi

Chennai: In a symbolic journey steeped in spirituality and cultural resonance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit significant temples in Tamil Nadu from January 20 to 21, leading up to the auspicious ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony for the Ram Temple on January 22. This spiritual sojourn is not only a personal pilgrimage but also a testament to the rich cultural tapestry that defines India.

The pilgrimage begins on January 20 with a visit to the venerable Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli. Scholars will recite verses from the Kamba Ramayanam, a poetic rendition of the epic Ramayana. The Prime Minister’s presence at this sacred site underscores the intertwining of cultural heritage and religious devotion.

Following this, the journey takes him to Rameswaram, where he will perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. In a continuation of the tradition of attending Ramayana chanting in various languages, Modi will participate in the program ‘Shri Ramayana Paryana.’ This reflects the essence of India’s diverse linguistic and cultural fabric, in line with the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

On January 21, the spiritual odyssey continues with Modi conducting Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. The proximity to Dhanushkodi also allows him to visit Arichal Munai, believed to be the location where the ancient Ram Setu was constructed. This pilgrimage not only pays homage to sacred sites but also embraces the cultural and historical significance woven into the fabric of the Indian ethos.

The program ‘Shri Ramayana Paryana’ at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple will feature recitations in eight different languages, including Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati. This multilingual endeavor mirrors the unity in diversity that characterizes the country.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Trichy, holds a special place in the pilgrimage, standing among the oldest temple complexes in India. Known for its architectural magnificence and cultural heritage, the temple is deeply intertwined with the philosopher and saint, Sri Ramanujacharya, and the renowned Tamil poet Kamban.

The Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram venerates the principal deity Sri Ramanathaswamy, a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Legends speak of the main lingam being consecrated and worshipped by Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, adding a layer of historical significance to the pilgrimage.

The Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi completes the spiritual journey, dedicated to Sri Kothandarama Swamy, representing Rama with the bow. Legends tie this sacred site to Vibhishana seeking refuge and Lord Rama conducting the coronation of Vibhishana.

Temporary helipad near Kollidam bank for PM’s visit

A multi-layer security arrangement will be be put in place at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple on January 20. Modi will arrive by a special aircraft at the Tiruchi International Airport from Chennai around 10.20 a.m. on Saturday. He will proceed by a helicopter to Srirangam to offer worship to Lord Ranganatha. A temporary helipad is being readied near the Kollidam bank along the Kollidakarai Road in Srirangam for the Prime Minister’s chopper to land.