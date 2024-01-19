TN sets sight on 100 medals in Khelo India

Chennai: Chennai is set to become the focal point of India’s sporting prowess as the 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games kicks off with a grand inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin will grace the event, underscoring its significance in the national sports landscape.

This edition marks a historic first for the Khelo India Youth Games, as it ventures into a South Indian state for the very first time. Tamil Nadu, the proud host, has not only embraced this responsibility but has also introduced several groundbreaking elements to enhance the sporting spectacle.

One notable addition is the inclusion of squash as a competitive discipline, expanding the array of sports on display. Additionally, Silambam, a traditional martial art form, will be introduced as a demo sport, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India through sports. Tamil Nadu stands out as the only state in the last three editions to host all 26 sporting disciplines, displaying its commitment to providing a comprehensive platform for young athletes.

The significance of gender representation is highlighted by the introduction of the first female mascot, ‘Veera Mangai,’ symbolizing strength and resilience.

Running from the launch day until January 31, the games will see over 6,000 talented sportspersons from across the country competing for honors. With more than 1,000 referees and 1,200 volunteers actively involved, the event is a testament to the collaborative effort aimed at nurturing grassroots talent and fostering a spirit of healthy competition.

Tamil Nadu, aiming for a century of medals, boasts its largest contingent yet, with 522 members participating in all 26 medal disciplines. The state’s best performance in Khelo India came in the second edition in Pune, where it secured a total of 88 medals.

Reflecting on the state’s readiness, J Mercy Regina, Chef-de-mission, noted, “Being the host this time allows us to send a larger contingent,” highlighting the advantage of showcasing Tamil Nadu’s sporting prowess on home turf.

To engage the wider audience, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu offers special tickets for games in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. Spectators can download the TNSPORTS app and register through www.sdat.tn.gov.in for an immersive live experience of the Khelo India Youth Games 2024. As the nation converges in celebration of youth sports, Tamil Nadu stands as a proud host, ready to script yet another chapter in the inspiring journey of Khelo India.