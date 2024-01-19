Jallikattu stadium: Registration begins for inaugural event

Chennai: In a momentous occasion slated for January 24, the newly-constructed Jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur will be christened the “Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena.”

This historic event aligns with the inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin, marking a significant milestone for the enthusiasts of the traditional sport of valour.

The anticipation surrounding the maiden action at the Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena is palpable, as the venue promises to be an exclusive and dedicated space for the thrilling bull-taming event. The inauguration on January 24 is not merely a local affair; it resonates at the state and national levels, symbolizing the commitment to preserving and promoting cultural traditions.

To facilitate a seamless inaugural contest, the district administration has introduced an online registration system for bull owners and tamers. The registration period, opening from noon on Friday (January 19) and closing at noon on Saturday, aims to streamline the participation process. Prospective participants can visit the website madurai.nic.in to register, providing essential details such as names, ages, and fitness certificates.

For entry into the arena, each participating bull’s owner is entitled to bring one additional person familiar with the bull. This measure ensures the safety and familiarity of those involved in the event. The careful selection process involves scrutinizing applications and verifying eligibility criteria. Once approved, tokens will be issued, which participants can download. Participation in the sport will be restricted to those possessing valid tokens, as outlined by the Collector, MS Sangeetha.