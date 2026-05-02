CSK vs MI: Five-time champs face must-win IPL clash at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), two of the most successful franchises in IPL history with five titles each, are set for a high-stakes encounter at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, with both sides in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams have had underwhelming seasons so far, with CSK placed sixth on the table with three wins from eight matches, while MI are struggling at the bottom in ninth position with just two wins. With only a few league matches remaining, the equation is simple—win every game or risk elimination.

CSK’s campaign has been hampered by inconsistent form and frequent changes in the playing XI, which has disrupted momentum.

Despite flashes of brilliance from the top order, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and key contributions from the batting unit, the team has struggled with early wickets and lack of stability in the powerplay.

The possible return of experienced campaigner MS Dhoni remains uncertain but could provide a morale boost.

MI, meanwhile, have been plagued by their inability to defend high totals despite strong batting performances. Even with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma showing form in patches, their bowling attack has failed to deliver in crucial moments, putting pressure on the side in tight matches.

With both teams desperate for a turnaround, the encounter at Chepauk is expected to be a tense and closely fought contest, where execution under pressure will decide who stays alive in the playoff race.

The match also carries added significance as both sides look to rediscover their winning combinations and restore confidence in a season where consistency has been missing from their performances.