NEET exams to be held tomorrow across 552 cities

Chennai, May 2:

The NEET 2026 for undergraduate medical admissions will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the National Testing Agency has confirmed.

The examination will be held across 552 cities in India, including major centres in Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli.

This year, over 22.80 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, competing for nearly 2 lakh medical seats across government and private institutions.

Among the applicants, 9.47 lakh are male candidates and 13.33 lakh are female candidates, making NEET one of the largest competitive entrance examinations in the country.

The exam serves as the gateway for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses, BSc Nursing (Armed Forces Medical Colleges), and veterinary programmes, making it a critical step for medical aspirants across India.

In addition to domestic centres, NEET 2026 will also be conducted in 14 international cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Riyadh, and Singapore, expanding access for overseas candidates.

The NTA has issued strict guidelines for candidates, including carrying only a transparent water bottle, wearing simple clothing, and avoiding heavy accessories.

Entry to examination centres will be allowed between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM, with no entry permitted after the cutoff time.

Candidates have been advised to reach centres early, carry their admit cards and valid ID proof, and follow all security protocols to ensure a smooth examination process.