Strait of Hormuz traffic drops by over 90%

Tehran, May 2:

Shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has seen a dramatic decline amid escalating tensions in West Asia, following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory action in the region, with traffic falling by more than 90 per cent since the onset of the conflict, according to assessments by maritime security officials.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a Royal Navy-led monitoring body, has reported over 40 incidents between March 1 and April 27, including attacks, vessel damage, harassment, and near-misses involving merchant ships navigating the region.

“Ships or their crew were either directly damaged or suffered collateral impact, such as shrapnel from intercepted drones, while several vessels were also harassed or forced to turn back,” the monitoring team said in a statement on Friday, adding that at least 26 incidents involved direct attacks on merchant vessels.

Before the escalation, which began on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes killed the former Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, which led to retaliatory strikes by Tehran on Israeli and US assets in the region, around 130 ships transited the strait daily.

However, that number has now fallen to fewer than 10 vessels a day, effectively reducing one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints to a near standstill.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy shipping route, which has seen major disruptions affecting global trade and energy supply chains due to the ongoing power struggle between Washington and Tehran.

Officials at UK Maritime Trade Operations said the situation has also left between 850 and 870 large merchant vessels stranded inside the Gulf, unable to safely exit due to security risks in the narrow waterway.

“Our first concern is the safety and security of seafarers. There are around 20,000 sailors on ships going nowhere. Crew changes are not happening, and supplies are becoming strained,” said Commander Jo Black, Head of Operations at UKMTO, as per the statement.

He further warned of growing concerns over the mental well-being of seafarers if the situation persists for an extended period.

UKMTO, established in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and operated with support from the Royal Navy, serves as a key maritime security information hub for vessels operating across the Red Sea, Gulf region, and northern Indian Ocean.

The centre, which relies on AIS tracking systems, voluntary ship reports, and open-source intelligence, has previously played a critical role during Somali piracy incidents and more recent threats in the Red Sea.

Officials also cautioned that prolonged disruption in the region could impact global trade routes and lead to increased risks beyond the Gulf, including a possible resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia.

UKMTO said it continues to issue real-time advisories and warnings to ensure maritime safety amid what it described as one of the most volatile phases in recent years for international shipping lanes.