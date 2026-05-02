Kobbie Mainoo signs new deal with Man United

Manchester, May 2:

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2031, ending months of speculation surrounding his future with the top English club.

The 21-year-old England international had previously signed a deal in 2023, just before breaking into the first team. That contract was set to run until 2027, with an option to extend by another year. However, uncertainty emerged earlier this season when Mainoo struggled for regular game time under former manager Ruben Amorim.

Since Amorim’s departure in January, Mainoo has enjoyed a resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick. He has started 11 of the last 12 league matches, missing only the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United due to injury.

“Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family,” he said in a statement released by the club.

“I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six,” he added.