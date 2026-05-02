Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Face Must-Win Clash at Chepauk Today

Chennai, May 2:

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians lock horns in a crucial Indian Premier League encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium today, with both teams in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

CSK, with three wins from eight matches, sit sixth on the table, while MI are struggling at the bottom with just two wins. With only a few games left, both sides need consistent victories to stay in contention. CSK will look to fix their unstable batting, relying on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and opener Sanju Samson, while uncertainty remains over the availability of MS Dhoni

MI, despite strong batting performances, have faltered due to inconsistent bowling. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will need to step up. With both teams desperate for a win, a high-intensity contest is expected at Chepauk.