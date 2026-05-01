Global press freedom hits 25-Year low, Says new report

London, May 1:

A new global assessment has warned that press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in 25 years, raising concerns over the shrinking space for independent journalism worldwide.

The report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says more than half of the 180 countries assessed now face “difficult” or “very serious” conditions for media freedom. It highlights increasing political pressure, legal restrictions, and safety threats faced by journalists across regions.

According to the findings, legal pressure on the media has intensified sharply, with governments using regulations, court cases, and national security laws to restrict reporting. RSF also noted a rise in what it called the “criminalisation of journalism” in several countries.

The report further points to growing economic stress on news organisations, political hostility towards reporters, and rising risks in conflict zones as key factors behind the decline. It adds that only a very small share of the global population now lives in countries with a strong press freedom environment.

Overall, the index warns that weakening media independence could increase misinformation and reduce public accountability worldwide.