GT outclasses RCB with four-wicket win 

Ahmedabad, May 1:

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a convincing four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League 2026 encounter on Thursday, wrapping up a dominant all-round performance at home.

After opting to bowl first, GT produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss RCB for just 155 in 19.1 overs. Despite a brief counterattack from Virat Kohli, who struck Kagiso Rabada for five boundaries in a single over, the pacer had the last laugh by removing the star batter soon after.

RCB’s innings unravelled following Kohli’s dismissal, as the side suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse with no substantial partnerships to stabilise the total. GT bowlers maintained tight lines and kept the pressure throughout the innings.

In reply, Gujarat Titans chased down the target comfortably in 15.5 overs, led by strong top-order contributions. Shubman Gill scored a fluent 43, while Jos Buttler added a quick 39 to set the tone for the chase.