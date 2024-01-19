DMK forms panels, gears up for polls

Chennai: In a strategic move, the high command of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced the formation of three committees, aimed at fortifying the party’s position in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

DMK General Secretary, Duraimurugan, unveiled the committees, with a specific focus on manifesto preparation and alliance discussions. Heading the committee responsible for crafting the party’s poll manifesto is Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. This crucial task underscores the party’s commitment to presenting a comprehensive vision and agenda for the electorate.

Simultaneously, a five-member committee, comprising seasoned leaders T R Baalu, K N Nehru, I Periasamy, K Ponmudi, A Raja, and MRK Panneerselvam, has been appointed to engage in seat-sharing talks with potential allies.

Furthermore, a third committee, featuring State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin among its members, will spearhead the coordination of the party’s overall efforts for the Parliamentary polls. This committee is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless execution and effective communication during the electoral process.