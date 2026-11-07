TN extends crop loan waiver up to Rs 75,000 for 13.25L farmers

Chennai, Nov 7:

The Tamil Nadu government has extended its crop loan waiver of up to Rs 75,000 to all eligible agricultural borrowers who availed credit from cooperative societies between May 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, removing earlier ceilings tied to overall loan sizes.

According to a Government Order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on November 6, the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,842.774 crore to execute the revised relief scheme during 2026–27. The measure is slated to benefit approximately 13.25 lakh farmers across the state following consultations held with farming unions on October 22.

Under the notified parameters, 5,90,621 farmers holding total outstanding liabilities of up to Rs 75,000 will receive an absolute waiver covering both principal and accrued interest. For another 7,34,260 farmers whose borrowings exceed Rs 75,000, a uniform flat relief of Rs 75,000 will be credited toward their accounts, with the remaining balance to be serviced by the borrowers. The directive replaces the previous tiered structure introduced in June and August, extending the Rs 75,000 threshold uniformly to all eligible borrowers.