Gayathri Raghuram joins AIADMK

Actress and former BJP functionary Gayathri Raghuram today joined AIADMK in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami in Chennai.

Gayathri Raghuram, who played female lead in several Tamil films was one of the contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss, a few seasons ago. She then joined BJP.

However she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities. Eventually ehe chose to quit BJP and blamed Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai for her exit and alleged that women are not safe in TN BJP unit.