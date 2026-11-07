Trump celebrates Diwali at White House

Washington, Nov 7:

US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House on Friday, joining prominent members of the Indian-American community to mark the Festival of Lights in the Oval Office.

Participating in the traditional ceremonies, President Trump lit a ceremonial brass oil lamp (kuthu vilakku) alongside invited dignitaries. The festive gathering included prominent Indian-origin figures, including health-tech entrepreneur and GOQii founder Vishal Gondal, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, and former Canadian Member of Parliament Ruby Dhalla.

During the gathering, members of the Indian delegation presented a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa to President Trump. Sharing the moment on social media platform X, Vishal Gondal remarked: “A shared moment of joy in the Oval Office. An honor to celebrate Diwali with President Donald Trump.”