City turns fortress for Modi’s visit

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Chennai on Friday for the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled in the evening and the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Chennai airport at 4.50 pm on a special flight from Bangalore. Then from the airport, the PM would reach INS Adyar in the helicopter, and from there he would reach Nehru Stadium by road.

Later, after the inauguration ceremony, the PM would start from the Nehru stadium around 7.45 pm and reach the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. On Saturday at 9 am the PM will start from Guindy and will reach Chennai airport by road and board a special flight to Tiruchy at 9.25 am.

In view of the visit of the Prime Minister, there will be five-tier security at the Chennai airport and only the permanent workers are being allowed to enter the airport until Saturday.

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued a comprehensive advisory to the public, outlining the anticipated traffic disruptions today during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city. The advisory aims to guide motorists and commuters to plan their journeys in advance and navigate alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The focal point of the traffic advisory revolves around the routes connecting INS Adyar to the Nehru Indoor Stadium and from the Nehru Outdoor Stadium to Raj Bhavan. The police predict traffic slow-downs in these areas between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., urging citizens to exercise patience and plan accordingly.

Specifically, the advisory highlights the likelihood of mild congestion around E.V.R. Salai and the Dasaprakash to Madras Medical College junction. Motorists are advised to anticipate slow-moving traffic on major arteries such as Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road, and GST Road, prompting the recommendation to explore alternative routes.

For commercial vehicles, a strategic traffic diversion plan will be implemented from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. intermittently. During this period, commercial vehicles will not be permitted from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point, in both directions. Incoming commercial vehicles on Poonamallee High Road will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, navigating New Avadi Road to reach their destinations.

Commercial vehicles from North Chennai heading towards Parry’s Corner will be rerouted from NRT New Bridge towards the Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge, and Vyasarpadi. Meanwhile, commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will undergo diversions at Hunters Road and EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai in the outgoing direction, further being diverted towards Nair Point.

The advisory emphasizes the need for commuters to plan their journeys in advance, considering the expected disruptions. The strategic traffic management plan aims to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular movement while accommodating the security protocols associated with the Prime Minister’s visit.

In light of the advisory, residents and commuters are urged to stay updated on real-time traffic conditions, follow diversions as instructed, and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty. By adhering to these guidelines, the public can contribute to the efficient management of traffic during this high-profile visit, minimizing inconvenience and ensuring a safe and orderly travel experience for all.