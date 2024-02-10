DMK MLA’s son’s judicial custody extended 

A sessions court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody of DMK MLA Karunanidhi’s son and daughter-in-law in a case filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The accused couple, Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann, allegedly physically abused an 18-year-old housemaid, sparking outrage and leading to their arrest. A sessions court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody of DMK MLA Karunanidhi’s son and daughter-in-law in a case filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The accused couple, Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann, allegedly physically abused an 18-year-old housemaid, sparking outrage and leading to their arrest.

Presented before the principal sessions judge S Alli via video conference from the Puzhal Central prison, Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann faced the extension of their judicial custody until February 23. The decision comes following their earlier bail plea dismissal and the emergence of a video testimony from the victim, Rekha from Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC). In her testimony, Rekha detailed the torment she endured at the hands of the MLA’s daughter-in-law, accusing the couple of physical assault and casteist verbal abuse.

Upon the circulation of the video on social media, law enforcement authorities swiftly acted, reaching out to Rekha for her statement and subsequently filing a case against the accused under various sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The accused couple, Anto Madhivanan and Maria Ann, were apprehended on January 25 in Andhra Pradesh by a special team tasked with their arrest.

Their attempt to secure bail through a petition before the Madras High Court was redirected to the principal sessions judge in Chennai. Following deliberation and consideration of their arguments, the sessions judge upheld their judicial custody until February 9 and denied their bail plea.