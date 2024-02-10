CM urges Modi to address fishermen’s plight

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene diplomatically to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted the escalating frequency of arrests and seizures of Tamil fishermen and their vessels by Sri Lankan forces, severely impacting their livelihoods and economic stability. Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene diplomatically to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats detained by Sri Lankan authorities. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted the escalating frequency of arrests and seizures of Tamil fishermen and their vessels by Sri Lankan forces, severely impacting their livelihoods and economic stability.

Stalin expressed grave concern over the significant rise in the apprehension of Tamil fishermen and the confiscation of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities in recent years. He emphasized that these actions were progressively restricting the traditional fishing waters of Tamil fishermen, making it increasingly challenging for them to sustain their livelihoods.

Providing alarming statistics, Stalin cited that in 2023 alone, Sri Lankan navy arrested 243 fishermen and seized 37 boats, with a further 88 fishermen and 12 boats apprehended in the past 28 days. Such continuous apprehensions not only threaten the right to livelihood of Tamil fishermen but also endanger their lives and exacerbate their economic hardships.

Stalin also drew attention to the growing attacks on Tamil fishermen and the damage inflicted on their boats and equipment by unidentified assailants at sea. He highlighted the amended Fisheries Act 2018 of Sri Lanka, which allows the nationalization of foreign fishing vessels, preventing the salvaging and repatriation of seized Indian fishing boats in good condition back to Tamil Nadu.

In light of these pressing concerns, Stalin urged PM Modi to exert diplomatic pressure on the Sri Lankan government to amend the Fisheries Act and withdraw the nationalization of apprehended Indian fishing boats, facilitating their immediate release. He emphasized the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of Tamil fishermen.

Furthermore, Stalin called upon PM Modi to initiate diplomatic efforts for the release of fishermen incarcerated by Pakistani authorities on January 3, 2024, and those detained by Kuwait Coastal Police on December 5, 2023.