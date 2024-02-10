Governor hails Bharat Ratna for Dr Swaminathan

The governor highlighted Swaminathan’s contribution to making “Bharat Atmanirbhar” in a post by Raj Bhavan on social media platform X.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan welcomed the announcement of the award and said Swaminathan dedicated his entire life to the betterment of farmers and to bringing about the Green Revolution in India.

BJP state President K Annamalai said Swaminathan, who was regarded as the Father of India’s Green Revolution because of his innovative policies, was instrumental in developing high-yielding crop varieties, leading to a significant increase in agricultural productivity.

“His idea that the future belongs to nations with grains has pivoted India to attain its realm (sic) of food security,” he said in a post on social media platform X.