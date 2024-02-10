Action sought against A Raja for abusive remarks against MGR 

Over 100 advocates, affiliated with the AIADMK, have demanded the registration of a case against DMK deputy general secretary and MP A. Raja for his purportedly abusive remarks against AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). Led by T. Michael Stanis Prabhu, State deputy secretary of AIADMK’s Legal Wing, the advocates submitted a complaint to the police in Thoothukudi on Friday.

The complaint stems from Raja’s alleged derogatory comments made during a public meeting organized by the DMK in Namakkal on January 25. According to the advocates, Raja verbally abused MGR and expressed a lack of respect for the revered leader. The advocates expressed their dismay and agitation over these remarks, which were widely circulated on social media platforms.

In their complaint, the advocates emphasized the significance of MGR’s legacy and the reverence he commands among the AIADMK cadre and the people of Tamil Nadu. They condemned Raja’s alleged remarks as disrespectful and inflammatory, capable of causing unrest among the public.