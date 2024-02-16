Arjun Das to make his Malayalam debut

Arjun Das, ventures into Malayalam cinema as the lead in Ahammed Khabeer’s new directorial venture. With Khabeer’s track record of hits including ‘June’, ‘Madhuram’, and the gripping ‘Kerala Crime Files web series, the excitement reaches its peak for this duo’s latest collaboration.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his magical music in ‘Hridayam’, Kushi ,& Hi Nanna is composing the film’s score. While details on the cast and crew remain undisclosed, reports suggest its a love-themed storyline.

Filming is scheduled to commence this year.