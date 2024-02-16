Akshay announces his next

Akshay Kumar just shared an update on his next project and it is titled Sarfira. The film appears to be the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. (The Deccan Air scene gave it away). The teaser showcases glimpses of Akshay Kumar, who is in the pursuit of achieving his dreams, will do anything. Akshay Kumar and Suriya shared a collaboration post on Instagram and they captioned it, “Dream so big, they call you crazy.” The film is slated to release on July 12, 2024. “Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi,” the caption read.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sarfira also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The film has been co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment)… Music by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara.