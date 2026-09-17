Vijay Sethupathi releases Mandavetti teaser

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has released the teaser of director Saranraj Senthilkumar’s supernatural crime thriller Mandavetti, starring Komalee Prasad in the lead. The two-minute teaser opens with a woman in a trance-like state and unfolds through a series of mysterious incidents surrounding an enigmatic force called ‘Senji Saamy’.

Written, directed and produced by Saranraj Senthilkumar under Tuskers Den Pictures, the film blends supernatural elements, folklore, psychological tension and human emotions.

Prakash Manithan is the cinematographer, Guna Palinisamy is the editor and Deepak Venugopal has composed the music. The film also features stunt choreography by Gowtham and VFX by Vijayan.