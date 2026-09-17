Kamal Haasan’s House of Khadar collection wins fashion award in New York

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s handloom fashion label KH House of Khadar’s Sutura collection has won the Best Ready-to-Wear Collection Award at the Runway Seven Fashion Awards in the US. Design head Amritha Ram received the award at an event in New York.

Sutura, meaning “thread” in Latin, was presented at New York Fashion Week in 2024. The collection combines Khadi and traditional Indian textiles with contemporary designs, reflecting the fashion house’s aim of positioning Khadi as a material for global fashion. KH House of Khadar made its debut in Chicago in 2021.