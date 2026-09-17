Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he is not retiring from acting

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that he has no plans to retire from acting or his professional commitments anytime soon. His clarification came after a recent blog post in which he used the words “and I retire”, leading to speculation that he was considering stepping away from work.

In his latest blog, Bachchan explained that the word “retire” referred to going to bed and not retiring from his career. The 83-year-old actor continues to maintain a busy schedule and is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had recently revealed that he worked continuously for 24 hours while completing work for the show.