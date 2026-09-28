Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad teams up with Mythri Movie Makers

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production banner G Squad is set to collaborate with Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers. The announcement was made on Friday, with the makers promising more details soon.

It is not yet clear whether the collaboration will involve a single film or multiple projects, or whether Lokesh will be involved as director, actor or both. Lokesh is also attached to direct Allu Arjun in the tentatively titled AA23, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to mark his Telugu directorial debut