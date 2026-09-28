Rajamouli hints at a special film with Suriya

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has hinted that a future collaboration with actor Suriya would be “really special”, while avoiding further discussion at a recent pre-release event so as not to take the spotlight away from the film being promoted.

Rajamouli also congratulated Suriya on the recent commercial successes of Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons, describing them as a “double dhamaka”. He praised Suriya’s upcoming Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, and said the actor appears to be presenting a different, “super uber cool” version of a cop.