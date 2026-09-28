Vijay launches free gold ring scheme for newborns

Madurai, Sept 28:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday launched the State government’s “Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam” (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme), under which a one-gram gold ring will be gifted to every eligible newborn delivered in government hospitals.

Vijay launched the scheme at the Government Rajaji Medical College and Hospital in Madurai by personally handing over gold rings to the mothers of 30 newborns. The scheme covers eligible babies born from June 22, 2026, and is intended to reflect the traditional role of the maternal uncle in Tamil culture. It was originally scheduled for September 15, but was deferred due to Vijay’s official visit to London.

Vijay arrived in Madurai for his first visit to the temple city after assuming office and held a roadshow along the 18-km route from the airport to the hospital. Large crowds lined the roads despite the heat and greeted him. Vijay waved to the people and, at several points, stopped to exchange pleasantries.

He later inaugurated the renovated Gandhi Museum, upgraded at a cost of Rs 10.25 crore while retaining its original character. He was also expected to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple, which was consecrated recently.

Tamil Nadu records around 7.80 lakh births annually, with nearly 99.9 per cent of deliveries taking place in institutions. Around 4.20 lakh deliveries, or 53 per cent, take place in government hospitals, with nearly 90 per cent of these reported from Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres.

The government has initially procured 1.28 lakh one-gram gold rings. Each ring has a unique serial number and is packed in tamper-proof packaging. The rings will be handed over to eligible families when the newborn is discharged. The initial distribution covers babies born between June 22 and September 28 through 107 designated hubs. The scheme has an estimated annual budget outlay of Rs 755.83 crore.

The scheme has been rolled out across Tamil Nadu, except Chengalpattu and Tiruppur, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the October 6 Assembly bypolls.

To qualify, the baby must be born in a government hospital and the mother must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu, registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and possess a valid RCH Identification Number.

The government said the initiative builds on the State’s maternal and child healthcare infrastructure, including financial assistance for pregnant women, free maternity and newborn care, emergency obstetric services, nutritional support and PICME-based monitoring. It aims to encourage institutional deliveries, strengthen public confidence in government hospitals and promote maternal and child welfare.