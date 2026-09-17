Anant Nag to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The Union Government announced that the prestigious honour will be presented at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Kevadia in Gujarat on September 22, 2026.

Anant Nag, one of Kannada cinema’s most respected actors, has had a career spanning several decades and has worked across Kannada, Hindi and other Indian-language films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor, highlighting his versatility, artistic brilliance and contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema.

The award recognises Anant Nag’s long career and contribution to Indian cinema across generations.