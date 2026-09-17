DMK Mupperum Vizha to Be Held on September 19 Under Stalin’s Leadership

Chennai:

The DMK’s Mupperum Vizha, which was postponed earlier this week following party president M.K. Stalin’s illness, will now be held on September 19 at the Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

According to an announcement issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, the event will begin at around 5 pm on Saturday. The programme was originally scheduled for September 15 but was postponed after Stalin developed a health issue.

The Mupperum Vizha is held annually to mark three significant occasions — the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on September 15, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s birth anniversary on September 17, and the founding of the DMK on September 17.

The event traditionally includes the presentation of the Periyar Award, Anna Award, Kalaignar Award, Pavendhar Award, Perasiriyar Award and M.K. Stalin Award to selected recipients.

Stalin had earlier said that he was taking rest at home on doctors’ advice following a viral fever and that the postponed programmes would be rescheduled.